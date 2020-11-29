Nayagarh minor murder: BJP  to take fight for justice to Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra on Saturday said that his party will take the fight of the minor girl from Nayagarh to the national Capital to ensure justice to the family of the deceased.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the BJP leader said the fight will continue till the killers were punished. “This fight between the good and the evil that started from a lane in Nayagarh will go to Delhi,” Patra tweeted.

Accusing Minister Arun Sahoo of shielding the main accused Babuli, he said the police should put both of them behind the bars. Coming down heavily on Nayagarh police, Patra said the five-year-old girl of Jadupur under Nayagarh Assembly segment of Puri Parliamentary constituency was kidnapped on July 14.

Ten days later, only a few bones of the girl were traced to the backyard of her home. It is surprising that the police investigating the case has done nothing, Patra said.