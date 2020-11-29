STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s village of cowherds 

At a village in Cuttack district, cattle rearing is serious business and no villager shies away from
grazing cows, writes Arabinda Panda

Published: 29th November 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle being taken to pasture land outside Tentuliragadi village for grazing | Express

By Express News Service

+Ve CUTTACK   On a designated day every week Suresh Chandra Sahoo hangs up his lawyer’s robe and heads out to the pastures, herding the entire cattle of his village Tentuliragadi under Tigiria block of Cuttack district to graze on the lush green grass fields. He has been doing it for the last five years. And, he is not the only one. Every villager turns a cowherd for a day in a unique tradition that was born out of necessity but has turned into a community exercise furthering unity among the people.

The resident villagers are not the only ones to do the job, those who are working outside too come back once a week to take turns in grazing cattle. Home to 600 people of 96 families, the village has almost every family rearing one or more cows. Villagers, who are mostly farmers, have been rearing cattle alongside for generations to address their dietary needs as well as having a sustainable income through thick and thin. A problem emerged when the new generations armed with good education and training moved out to the cities for jobs and professions.

There were a few to manage the large number of cows, particularly arranging fodder for them. At present, cattle population at Tentuliragadi village is over 500. Since arranging grass and fodder daily was not feasible, villagers had hired two cowherds from the local Gauda community to graze the cattle in the land near their village. The cowherds were paid bartan (an annual contractual payment in kind of paddy) from each household.

However, after some time the cowherds refused to do the job leaving the villagers to fend for themselves. Unable to find an alternative, locals held a meeting and decided that every villager, irrespective of his social or job status, will graze the cattle once in a week. It was agreed upon that three villagers wi l l form a group which will take the cattle to graze and the members will change on a daily basis. There has been no break in this tradition since 2015, Sahoo said. Government employees are allotted the grazing job on Sundays and government holidays. “This is a community work and I am happy to be doing my part. I take cattle to the pasture land at 10 am and return to the village as the dusk sets in” said Sushant Kumar Khatua, a teacher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp