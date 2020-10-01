Bhubaneswar surge continues, RT-PCR tests drop

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID transmission continues its surge in the State Capital but there is a gradual decline in Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test numbers. Considered the gold standard in Covid tests but in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, there has been a drop in overall RT-PCR tests in Government facilities in last three weeks. The number of RT-PCR tests which was around 63 pc of total tests on September 8 has dropped to 45.78 pc on the day. However, there has been an overall growth of 15 pc in rapid antigen tests during this period. The rapid antigen test which was remained 36 pc of the total tests on September 8 has now increased to around 51 pc.

As on Wednesday, BMC sources revealed, the cumulative number of tests in the city stood at 2.54 lakh of which 1,69,948 have been done in Government facilities, while the remaining 84,212 were carried out by private health facilities. Even as details of tests in private labs remain unknown, those done at Government facilities so far include 77,817 RT-PCR, 86,462 rapid antigen, 627 TrueNat and 5,042 antibody tests.

In last three weeks, more than 60,000 tests were carried out in Government facilities out of which just 10,926 were RT-PCR tests as against 47,984 antigen tests. Though BMC officials claim that around 5,000 tests are done on a day basis in recent weeks, the RT-PCR comprises just around 20 to 25 pc of these tests.

Less number of RT-PCR tests poses a concern as cases of local contact transmission continue to be high in the Capital. The State Capital reported 369 new cases in last 24 hours, pushing the Covid-19 tally of the city to 21,895. It also reported two more fatalities, taking the Covid death toll to 93.

Of the new cases, around 294 - around 80 per cent - were related to local transmission from unknown sources. At least 23 persons were tested positive in Sailashree Vihar - one of the worst Covid hit localities of the city - where around 50 cases have been reported in last three days. Besides, 13 local cases were also reported from Saheed Nagar and 12 were reported from Chandrasekharpur.

BMC officials said efforts are on to contain the spread of the virus through awareness. IEC activities have been intensified to sensitise citizens on wearing of masks, maintaining hygiene, physical distancing and avoid crowding at market places and shops, they said.