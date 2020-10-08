Petrol pump explosion in Bhubaneswar claims one

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the explosion at the petrol pump in Bhubaneswar claimed its first victim on Thursday, preliminary investigation suggests that the LPG tank which was refilled after due inspection went off.Sadananda Nayak, a native of Ganjam district, succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Medical Emergency Officer of SCB MCH Bhubanananda Moharana said Nayak had suffered 60 pc burn injuries on his head and chest in the blast.

Another injured with 40 pc burn injuries in both eyes, with major damage to the right eye, is in a critical condition. Of the 10 injured initially rushed to Capital Hospital here, two were shifted to SCB MCH after their condition deteriorated on Wednesday evening.

As the incident continued to be puzzling, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) team began its probe. It found out that hydrostatic test of tank which exploded was completed following which purging operation was conducted using nitrogen. Later, LPG was filled. “Chances are that there may have been a leakage in the tank which caused the explosion and subsequent fire”, said a senior official.

Testing of the other tank had started on October 3 and its purging by use of nitrogen was being carried out. Both tanks are interconnected. The Raj Bhavan Square Filling Centre, an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) service station, has two underground LPG tanks having 4.5 tonne capacity each.

However, what has been shrouded in mystery is under whose supervision the inspection was being carried out on Wednesday when the mishap occurred. Sources said such work by a contracted agency must be done in presence of IOCL officials and a third party which comes from Kolkata.

Investigation says there were four persons present at the site. One of them was Sadananda who perished. Another injured was released after treatment. A third one is in coma while the fourth one, believed to be an engineer-contractor, is missing. Then there are body parts which were strewn across the site. Where were the inspecting teams? There is no clarity on this.

Since the mishap occurred in the inspected tank, it is believed that there must have been immense change in pressure inside it leading to the explosion. In fact, a tanker which had refilled it was stationed not very far from the location awaiting to fill the second storage unit. Luckily, the fire did not reach it.

A PESO official said, all angles of the incident are being investigated and the injured persons will be questioned to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident.

Earlier last night, a team of IOCL from Balasore reached the city and removed LPG from the tanker truck. “The team removed LPG from the tanker that was at the site of explosion. The area around Raj Bhavan Filling Centre is now safe from any potential hazard,” said Director General (Fire Services) Satyajit Mohanty. Operation to remove the remaining LPG was completed at 6.30 am on Thursday. Decanting of petrol and diesel from the fuel station premises concluded later in the day, said Commissionerate Police.

A case has been registered under Sections 285, 286, 337 and 338 of IPC. Initial investigation suggests four persons were engaged in the LPG unit when the incident occurred, said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Rs 8 lakh ex gratia

IOCL on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the incident. The company also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the critically injured and Rs 1 lakh for persons who sustained minor injuries.