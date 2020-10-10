Bio-incubator in the offing for Institute of Life Sciences

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Biotechnology Secretary Dr Renu Swarup on Friday exuded confidence that biotechnology applications will play an important role in mitigating challenges in most of the sectors and India would be recognised as number one bio startup nation in the world.

Speaking at a webinar series on ‘Insight into Entrepreneurship in Biotechnology’ organised by Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, she said the innovation ecosystem promoted by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council has assisted many young entrepreneurs for development of several products and processes in agriculture, healthcare, environment management and many other areas. “India is undergoing a revolution in the area of innovation. With several start-ups coming forward with their new and innovative products, the country is poised to deliver effective and affordable solutions in areas of healthcare, agriculture and energy,” she said and hoped that ILS will develop an enabling ecosystem for bio-incubation in the region.

ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said the institute is in the process of establishing a bio-incubator for nurturing, mentoring and promoting entrepreneurs in biotechnology.