STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rasulgarh committee to test priests for COVID

The committee will also to create awareness among the public not to visit the pandal in wake of the health pandemic.

Published: 15th October 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A woman sculptor teaches her son amidst last year’s broken sculptures of Ravana. With no Ravan Podi this year, the artisans are staring at a loss.

A woman sculptor teaches her son amidst last year’s broken sculptures of Ravana. With no Ravan Podi this year, the artisans are staring at a loss. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heeding Odisha Government’s call to keep Dussehra a low-key affair this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rasulgarh Durga Puja Samiti has decided to celebrate the autumn festival without public participation, pomp and grandeur.

While the puja committee has not collected any donation for holding the puja, it has decided to conduct COVID test of priests and committee members who shall remain present at the mandap during the puja.

The committee will also to create awareness among the public not to visit the pandal in wake of the health pandemic.

Earlier the State Government issued guidelines for the ensuing festivals and instructed that not more than seven persons be allowed in a pandal at one time including the priests, puja committee members and support staff.

Last year, the puja committee had created a floral ‘Indrapuri’ themed pandal which was a 165 ftx70ft structure set up with a whopping Rs 40 lakh expenditure. This year, the committee had also planned an innovative theme and earmarked a budget of Rs 45 lakh but the plan was cancelled following the State Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“We welcome the Government decision for a quieter puja and announced to organise it without any pomp and grandeur. We have decided to run an awareness van in our locality to make people aware about the guidelines and request them not to visit the pandal,” said Japan Routray, secretary of the Puja Samiti.

The entire mandap area will be barricaded during the festival period from October 22 to 26 and no devotee will be allowed entry, he informed.

Routray also requested the Government not to revise its decision to allow devotees to pandals which otherwise will make it difficult for them to manage the crowd.

“Lakhs of people visit the pandal for darshan of Maa Durga during the festival. If any revision is made to the guidelines, crowd management would be extremely difficult without deployment of police force,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp