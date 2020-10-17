STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar civic body to begin Covid death audit in city  soon

COVID-19 death audit will soon begin in areas under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Published: 17th October 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  COVID-19 death audit will soon begin in areas under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).The civic body Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed on Friday that the audit will be carried out as per the guidelines of the State Government for which three committees will be formed. 

The decision comes after an order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra earlier this week for formation of committees headed by an officer authorised by the Collector or municipal commissioner to carry out the task. The committee will have CDMO, an ICU trained doctor and medical officer of the treating Covid facilities as its members and it would be headed by an officer not below the rank of ADM. 

The committee will audit the treatment protocol, quality of care and death of suspected and infected Covid patients in Government as well as private hospitals.  Health experts from reputed private hospitals in the city will also help the civic body in carrying out the audit, the BMC commissioner said. 

The State Capital has so far registered 129 deaths of which, two have been reported in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar reported 243 new cases in the last 24 hours of which 175 were related to local transmission. The new cases pushed the Covid tally of the city to 26,779. The city saw 357 more recoveries in the same period.

Comments

