STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Land lost Amrutamanohi status in 1901, claims Odisha Govt

The State Government has claimed in the Orissa High Court that the sale of Bagala Dharmasala land in Puri town does not violate the provisions of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

Published: 17th October 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government has claimed in the Orissa High Court that the sale of Bagala Dharmasala land in Puri town does not violate the provisions of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955. Filing a preliminary counter affidavit in response to the PIL filed by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, the Government stated that by the time the Act came into operation, the land had already lost its Amrutamanohi status.Amrutamanohi lands are extensive properties endowed to Lord Jagannath but in the possession of maths and other religious and charitable institutions connected with the Puri temple as caretakers.

Patra had filed a PIL seeking intervention against sale of Bagala Dharmasala land by claiming that the land belonged to Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu under Amrutamanohi status. The sale of the land was illegal as the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 prohibited transfer or sale of Amrutamanohi lands. In the affidavit, Puri tehsildar Rabindra Kumar Pradhan admitted that the land had Amrutamanohi status and was recorded in the name of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri Marfat Bhagaban Ramanuj Das.  

However, the land was acquired by the State Government on request of one Kanheiyalal Bagala for the purpose of construction of a Dharmasala in the year 1901. Subsequently, a Dharmasala was constructed on it, he submitted.“By the time Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 came into force, the case land was already a Government land in view of the acquisition and it was no more an endowment land of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu, hence the provisions of Section 5 and 33 of the Act are not applicable to the land,” the tehsildar  contended. The PIL will come up for analogous hearing on November 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagala Dharmasala Puri
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp