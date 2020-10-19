BMC to launch special drive to check pre-Puja rush

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As pre-Dussehra rush grips markets in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced a special enforcement drive from Monday to crackdown on shopping malls and commercial establishments not ensuring social distancing among customers and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The civic body’s move came after it found huge rush in major market places in the city on Sunday evening. People gathered in hundreds in Unit-II Market Building, Saheed Nagar, Indradhanu Market, Unit I and Unit-II markets triggering the risk of spread of coronavirus further.

The BMC Central Squad along with Commissionerate Police launched a crackdown on shopping centres in the Market Building where they sealed FTC shopping mall for allegedly not ensuring social distancing among customers. “Around 150 to 200 people were inside the shopping centre when the squad reached the spot,” said an official of the enforcement team.

In view of the pre-Puja rush, BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikant Patnaik said, enforcement drive will be launched from Monday and will continue till October 22 in which squads will visit major markets and malls across every evening between 5 pm and 9 pm. “Focus will be on garment stores that usually remain crowded during Puja,” he said.

Patnaik said owners of shopping centres are required to ensure that at least six-feet distance is maintained among customers and manage the crowd in their space accordingly. If required, a fine up to `5,000 will be imposed on the violators as per the provision, he added.