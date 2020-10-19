STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to launch special drive to check pre-Puja rush

The civic body’s move came after it found huge rush in major market places in the city on Sunday evening.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

BMC officials seal FTC mall at Market Building for Covid violations.

BMC officials seal FTC mall at Market Building for Covid violations. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As pre-Dussehra rush grips markets in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced a special enforcement drive from Monday to crackdown on shopping malls and commercial establishments not ensuring social distancing among customers and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The civic body’s move came after it found huge rush in major market places in the city on Sunday evening. People gathered in hundreds in Unit-II Market Building, Saheed Nagar, Indradhanu Market, Unit I and Unit-II markets triggering the risk of spread of coronavirus further.

The BMC Central Squad along with Commissionerate Police launched a crackdown on shopping centres in the Market Building where they sealed FTC shopping mall for allegedly not ensuring social distancing among customers. “Around 150 to 200 people were inside the shopping centre when the squad reached the spot,” said an official of the enforcement team. 

In view of the pre-Puja rush, BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikant Patnaik said, enforcement drive will be launched from Monday and will continue till October 22 in which squads will visit major markets and malls across every evening between 5 pm and 9 pm. “Focus will be on garment stores that usually remain crowded during Puja,” he said.

Patnaik said owners of shopping centres are required to ensure that at least six-feet distance is maintained among customers and manage the crowd in their space accordingly. If required, a fine up to `5,000 will be imposed on the violators as per the provision, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar BMC Durga Puja
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp