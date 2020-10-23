STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha all set to intensify ILI, SARI surveillance

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, there will be constant peak hour monitoring and extensive IEC campaigns to prevent large gatherings.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

For representational purpose. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is all set to intensify surveillance of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) once again in view of the possibility of Covid-19 resurgence during the festive season and winter.Health facilities are being kept ready for treatment of cases that are expected to rise manifold if people do not adhere to Covid safety guidelines during the crucial period of November, December and January. The State Government is also mulling over possible restriction on public transportation. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, there will be constant peak hour monitoring and extensive IEC campaigns to prevent large gatherings. Hospitals have been put in readiness to handle the surge in cases with ICU/HDU and general beds.Steps are also being taken to keep testing materials and drugs ready apart from augmenting oxygen supply across the State for any exigencies. While nine lakh testing kits are now available with the State, tenders have been floated for 15 lakh more kits which are expected to reach in next one fortnight. 

The collectors, municipal commissioners and SPs have been directed to fine tune their preparedness at district level and alert all stakeholders. They have been asked to ensure stringent enforcement measures against deviation and laxity in complying with Covid guidelines.

Odisha to continue plasma therapy
Bhubaneswar: Even as Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava indicated that the plasma therapy would soon be removed from the prescribed guidelines for Covid-19 treatment as it had hardly any effect on patients, Odisha Government on Thursday clarified that it would continue the therapy as long as it is officially banned. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said no official communication from ICMR on scrapping convalescent plasma therapy has reached the State Government. “Since the patients who underwent the therapy in Odisha have responded well so far, we will continue it till we receive any communication from the Centre dropping the therapy from the treatment protocol,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 ILI SARI
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp