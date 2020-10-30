STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: AIIMS Bhubaneswar OPD services to reopen from November 2

The OPD was closed from July 10 due to COVID pandemic except for day-care services, radiotherapy, dialysis, trauma and the emergency and lifesaving surgery and IPD services.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: After keeping its Out-Patient Department (OPD) services closed for over three months, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to open the facility for patients from November 2.

"Because of the growing demands and to cater to patients' needs, it has been decided to start the OPD services from November 2," the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said in a statement on Thursday.

Telemedicine consultation and routine check-ups through the "AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya" App was continuing, it said.

Initially, the number of registrations will be restricted to 30 patients per department per day until November 8, the statement said.

It said the number of patient registrations will be increased to 50 per department per day for a week from November 9, onwards.

After that, an assessment for an increase in number will be made.

