STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dine at hotels in Bhubaneswar with Covid-19 guidelines from September 3

Moreover, the standard temperature at the restaurants having air-conditioners should be maintained in the range of 24 to 30 degrees.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hotels, restaurants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hotels and restaurants in the State are geared up to open their doors to the customers but only after adhering to the precautionary guidelines and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They will operate with only 50 per cent seating capacity. 

Even after giving a go-head to unlock the restaurants, the government has urged such establishments to encourage ‘take-aways’ instead of ‘dine-in.’ The food delivery personnel have been asked to drop the packets at a customer’s doorstep instead of handing over the same directly to the customer. The staff for home deliveries must be screened thermally. 

The entrance of hotels and restaurants would have mandatory hand-sanitising facility. The restaurants have been asked to endorse Covid 19 measures using standees, posters, banners or videos. The establishments have to ensure de-crowding at the parking lots. The restaurants have been asked to use disposable menu cards and paper napkins instead of towels. 

Moreover, the standard temperature at the restaurants having air-conditioners should be maintained in the range of 24 to 30 degrees. Gaming facilities or arcades will remain closed.

Meanwhile, hotel and restaurant owners in the City have welcomed the government’s decision. They heaved a sigh of relief. “It’s a fantastic decision of the government because this will not only raise the industry, it will also benefit the employees. The thousands of employees of different establishments, who are sitting idle at home with no employment, will get back their jobs,” said restaurateur. Debasish Patnaik, Director of Crown Hotel. 

“Finally, our prayers have been answered. We were requesting the government since the past two months. We are probably one of the last industries to have opened up post lockdown. We are super-elated now. We are expecting a good response from people. But, yes we will have to be very careful and maintain all the social distancing norms at our outlets,” said Amitesh Gugnani of Mango Hotels.

However, certain small hotels and restaurants in the city, especially those operating from rented spaces, said they are reluctant. “We are apprehensive about our business as footfall will be low due to the pandemic,” said owner of Ama Odisha restaurant on Cuttack-Puri road Sukanta Kumar Dalabehera. 

He said there may not be much business as students, who prefer restaurant foods, are yet to return after lockdown because most are from other districts and states. 

“Besides, once restaurant is open, we will have to make full payment to the staff and also pay rent for the space which will result in huge loss.” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha hotels Odisha restaurants
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp