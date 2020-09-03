Dine at hotels in Bhubaneswar with Covid-19 guidelines from September 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hotels and restaurants in the State are geared up to open their doors to the customers but only after adhering to the precautionary guidelines and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They will operate with only 50 per cent seating capacity.

Even after giving a go-head to unlock the restaurants, the government has urged such establishments to encourage ‘take-aways’ instead of ‘dine-in.’ The food delivery personnel have been asked to drop the packets at a customer’s doorstep instead of handing over the same directly to the customer. The staff for home deliveries must be screened thermally.

The entrance of hotels and restaurants would have mandatory hand-sanitising facility. The restaurants have been asked to endorse Covid 19 measures using standees, posters, banners or videos. The establishments have to ensure de-crowding at the parking lots. The restaurants have been asked to use disposable menu cards and paper napkins instead of towels.

Moreover, the standard temperature at the restaurants having air-conditioners should be maintained in the range of 24 to 30 degrees. Gaming facilities or arcades will remain closed.

Meanwhile, hotel and restaurant owners in the City have welcomed the government’s decision. They heaved a sigh of relief. “It’s a fantastic decision of the government because this will not only raise the industry, it will also benefit the employees. The thousands of employees of different establishments, who are sitting idle at home with no employment, will get back their jobs,” said restaurateur. Debasish Patnaik, Director of Crown Hotel.

“Finally, our prayers have been answered. We were requesting the government since the past two months. We are probably one of the last industries to have opened up post lockdown. We are super-elated now. We are expecting a good response from people. But, yes we will have to be very careful and maintain all the social distancing norms at our outlets,” said Amitesh Gugnani of Mango Hotels.

However, certain small hotels and restaurants in the city, especially those operating from rented spaces, said they are reluctant. “We are apprehensive about our business as footfall will be low due to the pandemic,” said owner of Ama Odisha restaurant on Cuttack-Puri road Sukanta Kumar Dalabehera.

He said there may not be much business as students, who prefer restaurant foods, are yet to return after lockdown because most are from other districts and states.

“Besides, once restaurant is open, we will have to make full payment to the staff and also pay rent for the space which will result in huge loss.” he said.

