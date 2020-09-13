Seven youths nabbed for snatching in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Saturday arrested seven youths for allegedly snatching mobile phones and gold chains and one more person for receiving stolen items from them.

Police seized eight gold chains weighing four gram and worth Rs 3 lakh, 26 mobile phones and five motorcycles from their possession.

Several incidents of mobile and gold chain snatchings as well as two-wheeler thefts were reported within Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Kharvel Nagar and Capital police station limits in the recent months. Nayapalli police had formed a special team to trace the miscreants involved in the crimes.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused snatching valuables from people using their motorcycles. Between June and September, Nayapalli, Khandagiri and Capital police stations have registered 10 cases of robbery and theft and the accused were involved in all the offences.

Further investigation is on to ascertain whether they were involved in similar crimes in any other part of the city, police said. Meanwhile, the accused were produced before a court here on Saturday.