Murder accused takes out rally after getting bail in Bhubaneswar, booked

Roshan and his associates had allegedly taken out a motorcycle and jeep rally from Special Jail Jharpada here to Sundarpada area.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:35 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Arrested on charges of murder last Diwali, a 20-year-old took out a procession when he was released on bail on September 10. He and three others were arrested by police on Monday for violating Covid guidelines.

Accused Roshan Jena and his three associates Kashinath Barik (34), Gyana Ranjan Badajena (37) and Chitta Ranjan Pradhan (23) have been booked under Epidemic Diseases Act.

Roshan and his associates had allegedly taken out a motorcycle and jeep rally from Special Jail Jharpada here to Sundarpada area. When he was released from the jail, he received a rousing welcome from his associates who flouted the Covid-19 guidelines. He reportedly travelled in an open jeep while his associates escorted him on two-wheelers.

Police sources said over 20 people were part of the rally between the Special Jail and Sundarpada. “A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 143, 149, 294, 269, 270, 279 and 504 of IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act,” said an officer of Airfield police station.

Police seized a jeep and three two-wheelers. Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the violations.

On Diwali night last year, Amaresh Nayak of BDA Colony died after being assaulted by a group of anti-socials in Sundarpada after he got into an argument with them for feasting and bursting firecrackers in the area. Roshan was one of the accused.

