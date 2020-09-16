Bank officer, trader held for Rs 2.5 crore cash credit scam in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a senior manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), in connection with a cash credit (CC) scam worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Acting on a complaint filed by PNB Bhubaneswar Circle head Paresh Kumar Das, the EOW arrested senior manager-cum-assessment officer Srikanta Prasad Prusty and proprietor of KP Solutions Kali Prasad Mishra. The accused have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120(B) of IPC.

EOW sources said Mishra, who deals with wholesale and retail trading of tiles, sanitary items and electronic goods, allegedly took the help of Prusty to avail Rs 2.5 crore loan in a fraudulent manner.

The senior manager of the bank in Bapuji Nagar allegedly recommended sanction of the loan to Mishra by accepting the forged documents.

“Mishra had availed the loan in 2017 by mortgaging the property of three guarantors, who during the inquiry denied to have signed the documents and kept the properties as mortgage for the loan,” an EOW official said and added that one of the guarantors had died three years before the loan was sanctioned.

The EOW investigation also revealed that Mishra used fake KYC documents, including electricity bills and voter IDs of the three guarantors, to keep their properties at Madhupatna, Cuttack as a mortgage for the loan.

This caused huge loss to the bank and the Government exchequer. The loan outstanding amount at present remains at Rs 2.67 crore, EOW sources said.