2 minor boys kill mother over personal dispute, detained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two minor boys allegedly killed their mother here on Wednesday night over a personal dispute.

The siblings were living with their mother, Binodini Mishra (40), at a rented flat in Pradhan Sahi area within Airfield police limits.

According to the police, the duo had a heated exchange of words with their mother at about 10.30 pm, following which they hit her head with a crowbar.

The duo then left the flat and telephoned one of their neighbours saying their mother had fallen inside the bathroom and requested him to call an ambulance.

Their neighbours rushed to the spot and found the woman lying unconscious.

Sources said that she was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred and she succumbed on the spot, they added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident is a fallout of a sudden provocation. The two minor boys have been detained and a scientific team had visited the spot to investigate the matter," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Zone II ACP Bishnu Prasad Patra said that a case has been registered in this regard under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC and further investigation is continuing.