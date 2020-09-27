10 eco-tourism destinations to reopen from October 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nature lovers and tourists will soon be able to explore eco-tourism destinations in Odisha as the Forest and Environment department is gearing up to reopen at least 10 popular nature camps in the State from October 1 in the first phase. These are located at Badmul, Debrigarh, Daringbadi, Dangmal at Bhitarkanika, Deras, Mangalajodi, Mandasaru (Kandamal), Chhotkei, Tarava and Baghamunda (Satkosia).

Close to 150 bookings have already been done within a week, wildlife officials said and added that since the booking has remained encouraging, more number of eco-tourism destinations and nature camps including Similipal are likely to be opened for the tourists in the second phase in November or December.

Currently, the State has at least 42 ecotourism destinations managed by more than 600 community members who are being trained by the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) and Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) professionals under a programme jointly implemented by the Wildlife Wing of Forest and Environment department and Odisha Tourism.

Apart from the regular training, community members at the 10 eco-tourism destinations, will undergo 10 days on-spot training which will cover Covid protocols and advisory, hygiene and sanitation and other guidelines of eco-tourism camps.The nature camps will be equipped with sanitisation equipment and safeguards when they reopen.

The rooms in the nature camps will be sanitised frequently. Besides, there will be provision of quarantine room in each of these camps. Booking for reservation with these eco-tourism sites has been contactless for last five years after the Wildlife Wing went online since 2016. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay said such measures at the nature camps will not only ensure safety of visitors and community members but will also help in promoting eco-tourism in a safe and sustainable manner.

Over the years, the eco-tourism destinations of the State have become very popular among tourists and nature lovers as the number of tourists having night stay in these camps has increased from 1,900 in 2015-16 to 47,000 in 2019-20. The revenue generation has also increased manifold with the turnover remaining around `6.85 crore in the previous year. Activities such as jungle safari, trekking, hiking, boating and sports are the key attractions for tourists in these sites. However, to make their stay special, the wildlife wing has also decided to promote the local cuisine in each of these eco-tourism camps from this year.