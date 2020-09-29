STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No political demo in Bhubaneswar till September 30: DGP Abhay

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that about 25 platoons of police force will be deployed in the City to ensure smooth passage of the session from September 29 to October 7.

Published: 29th September 2020 09:31 AM

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Abhay on Monday said political demonstrations will not be allowed in the Capital city till September 30 during the monsoon session of the Assembly which commences on Tuesday.“Centre will announce the new guidelines in the coming days and accordingly, a decision will be taken. However, as per the current guidelines, political demonstrations have not been allowed,” he said.

To ensure a smooth conduct of the monsoon session, Odisha Police have made a three-layer security arrangement. Intelligence and Security Wing officers are deployed on the Assembly premises while Commissionerate Police is tasked to maintain security outside the building and at its perimeter. “Adequate arrangements have been made by Director Intelligence and Twin City Commissioner of Police,” said the DGP.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that about 25 platoons of police force will be deployed in the City to ensure smooth passage of the session from September 29 to October 7.“Usually during Assembly sessions, various demonstrations and protests are held here. However, we have not received any application for holding any demonstration so far,” he added. 

