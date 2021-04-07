STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three Bihar natives among five arrested for smuggling ganja in Bhubaneswar

Acting on a tip-off, Special Squad officers and Bharatpur police conducted a raid at the house and seized the contraband.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Wednesday arrested five persons including three Bihar natives and
seized 120 kg ganja worth about Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

The accused Kamlesh Yadav, Sushilen Lima and Susilan Lima of Bihar and Sugyani Behera and Kumani Behera of Ganjam district were involved in the ganja trade and had stocked the contraband at a rented house in Ghatikia under Bharatpur police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Squad officers and Bharatpur police conducted a raid at the house and seized the contraband.

Police said, Kamlesh and Sushilen were the masterminds of the racket and they had engaged three women - Susilan, Sugyani and Kumani to procure the ganja from Kandhamal and transport it in small quantities to Bhubaneswar by traveling in buses.

The contraband was then sold in various areas of the capital city and was transported to neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar.

Police said the women were being provided Rs 700 to Rs 800 to transport each consignment. A Special Squad officer said a case has been registered in this connection by Bharatpur police.

"The accused claimed they were operating the illegal trade from the rented house from last few days but we have information that they were running the business here for the last one to two months. More details will be ascertained after questioning the house owner," he added.

Bhubaneswar police had seized 647.387 kg ganja, 2731.53 gram brown sugar, Rs 62,525, one car and 14 mobile phones and arrested 85 drug peddlers between January and November last year.

Similarly, 1,241.488 kg ganja, 2337.81 gram brown sugar, 5.3 kg codeine phosphate, 30 kg poppy straw, Rs 15.48 lakh, 10 cars, one truck, 70 mobile phones and 28 motorcycles were seized and 226 drug peddlers were apprehended by the police in the city in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp