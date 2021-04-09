STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Financial frauds galore in PACS: CAG

The societies still maintain manual ledger system without shifting to MIS database 

Published: 09th April 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Computerisation of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) to integrate the short term credit structure into the core banking network proved to be a big failure even after six years of launching of the programme and an expenditure of Rs 51.36 crore.

With PACS still maintaining manual ledger system without shifting to management information system (MIS) database, instances of misappropriation during disbursement of crop loan have come to notice.
Japa PACS in Jagatsinghpur district renewed crop loan of nine farmers in August 2018. As per the loan statement (Form 17), the PACS had sanctioned Rs 3,54,750 towards renewal of loan. However, the secretary of Japa PACS submitted the loan recovery statement for the previous crop loan of these nine farmers to DCCB, Ersamma branch for only Rs 25,750. The secretary of the society misappropriated `3.29 lakh by manipulating the system.

In another case, the secretary of Dahunda PACS in Balasore district withdrew Rs 4.67 crore sanctioned to the loanee farmers during 2011 to 2015 by presenting fake withdrawal slips instead of withdrawing the loan amounts through cheques. The entire amount was reported as misappropriated by the secretary in connivance with manager of DCCB, Bhogarai branch.

These two cases were part of the compliance audit report on Economic Sector of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for year ending March 2019 tabled in the Odisha Legislative Assembly recently.
Such irregularities were reported from many other PACS and this was possible due to non-computerisation of the PACS. The Opposition raked up financial irregularities in cooperative banks in the Budget session of the Assembly. The State government sanctioned Rs 48.77 crore to OSCB in 2013-14 and 2014-15 for computerisation of 2,528 PACS by March 2015. The apex cooperative bank also spent Rs 47.23 crore for procurement of hardware, software and engagement of data entry operator.

On verification of four out of nine sample districts revealed that computer system has been supplied to 1,069 out of 1,116 PACS. Though data migration has been completed in 1,025 PACS, online transaction was not possible due to poor internet connectivity.  “Test-check of 27 PACS by the audit revealed the land documents of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders, who had been sanctioned loans, were not verified as envisaged. So, the genuineness of the land details recorded in the register and veracity of farmers availing crop loans could not be ensured, which is a persisting irregularity,” the report said. It was seen in these PACS that 38.84 per cent of loans were shown as new loans disbursed to farmers without any actual disbursement.

Heads of expenditure 

Rs 48.77 crore sanctioned  for computerisation of  2,528 PACS 
Rs 47.23 crore spent for procurement of hardware and software 
Data migration completed in 1,025 PACS
38.84 pc of loans were  shown as new loans 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp