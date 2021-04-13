STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

4 from Utkal, 5 from OUAT test positive for COVID-19

BMC officials said a total 190 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the city in the last 24 hours of which 152 were related to local transmission. 

Published: 13th April 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, cases of Covid-19 have yet again started surfacing in educational institutions and hostels of Bhubanewar even as 190 new infections pushed the active case tally of the city beyond 1,100 mark. 

Utkal University and OUAT reported four and five cases respectively. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that the students tested positive in Utkal University were residing in the hostels. “We have launched contract tracing and would conduct more tests to isolate the asymptomatics and contain the spread,” Chaudhary said. 

He said similar measures have also been taken for OUAT hostels. “If more cases are detected in these campuses we will seal them,” the Municipal Commissioner said. Some OUAT students alleged that despite requests to disinfect campus no steps has been taken by the BMC or the university authorities.

The commissioner, however, said that authorities of both the universities have been asked to take appropriate safety measures and ensure enforcement of Covid safety behaviour and social distancing in the campuses as well as hostels. BMC officials said a total 190 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the city in the last 24 hours of which 152 were related to local transmission. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utkal University OUAT COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp