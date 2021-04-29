STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar

Organisations join hands to feed patients in home isolation

Free food will also be provided to attendants of patients admitted to dedicated hospitals in the Twin City.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE So Am I Foundation Trust along with FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar has launched an initiative to provide free lunch and dinner to Covid patients undergoing home isolation in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.Free food will also be provided to attendants of patients admitted to dedicated hospitals in the Twin City.

The initiative was launched virtually by Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday. Founder of So Am I Foundation and Hunger Free Odisha initiative, Pinaki Mohanty, said ,”The Covid situation in Bhubaneswar is quite grave. Hospitals are full and many patients are under home isolation. We will provide free lunch and dinner to people under home quarantine and to attendants of patients undergoing treatment in dedicated Covid hospitals to other districts of the State too.”

FICCI FLO chairperson Sunita Mohanty said attendants of the patients are finding it tough to arrange food for themselves during the weekend shutdown. “They can call us two hours in advance to avail the service,” she said. Co-founder of So Am I Foundation Trust Chidatmika Khatua said the organisation has tied up with a company offering pick-up and delivery services in the Twin City. Lunches will be delivered by 1.30 pm and dinners by 9.30 pm in areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, he informed. Patients and attendants wishing to avail the service can call 8118-011-100.

