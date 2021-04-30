Active tally up by 6 per cent in Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite 18 per cent less daily infection count in the last 24 hours, the active case tally of the State Capital increased by 6 per cent on Thursday inching closer to the 7,000 mark. The city in the last 24 hours recorded 851 new cases- 193 less than the previous day count of 1,044.

However, in spite of the reduction, the active case tally in the city which was 6,493 on Wednesday jumped to 6,913 on the day. Poor recovery rate is the major reason behind the increasing active caseload. The city recorded just 429 recoveries against 851 new cases in the last 24 hours. Two persons succumbed to the disease during the period.

The increasing cases has underlined the need for strict cluster containment to check spread of the infection as many prime localities have turned into breeding grounds for the virus. BMC statistics suggest over 30 per cent local transmission cases are being reported from Patia, Nayapalli, Khandagiri, Old Town, Chandrasekharpur and Laxmisagar.

Of the 775 cases of local transmission reported in the last 24 hours, 270 (35 per cent) were reported from these localities. The localities have reported 5,502 cases in the last one week (between April 23 and 29).