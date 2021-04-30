Collectors, SPs to monitor health facilities 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State Government on Thursday directed Collectors and SPs to mentor and monitor health facilities at different levels apart from their routine roles and responsibilities.

As per an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday, the district officials along with all related line department officers will make regular visits to Medical College and Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals to review, monitor and ensure improvement in healthcare.

The officials will ensure implementation of major schemes such as free drugs, diagnostic services, dialysis and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, disbursement of cash incentive under different schemes to beneficiaries, provision of major ancillary services such as housekeeping and cleanliness.

While Sub-Collectors and Sub-divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) will visit Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), BDOs and IICs will review the facilities at CHCs/ Urban CHCs and PHCs. They will attend regular meetings of the district health society, Zilla Swasthya Samiti and Rogi Kalyan Samiti and ensure the health facilities achieve maximum score as per facility ranking criteria issued by the Health department.

RT-PCR tests to be streamlined

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Thursday asked Collectors and CDMOs to ensure samples collected from people are sent to the laboratory for test the same day and people are informed about the results at the earliest. Additional Chief Secretary, Health PK Mohapatra instructed the districts to collect the samples as per ICMR guideline and send them for RT-PCR test within the target allotted district-wise to prevent backlog of samples in laboratories and delay in testing. All persons, who have given samples for testing should be asked to quarantine themselves till the result is known.