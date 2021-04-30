STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Collectors, SPs to monitor health facilities 

The State Government on Thursday directed Collectors and SPs to mentor and monitor health facilities at different levels apart from their routine roles and responsibilities.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State Government on Thursday directed Collectors and SPs to mentor and monitor health facilities at different levels apart from their routine roles and responsibilities.

As per an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday, the district officials along with all related line department officers will make regular visits to Medical College and Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals to review, monitor and ensure improvement in healthcare.

The officials will ensure implementation of major schemes such as free drugs, diagnostic services, dialysis and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, disbursement of cash incentive under different schemes to beneficiaries, provision of major ancillary services such as housekeeping and cleanliness.

While Sub-Collectors and Sub-divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) will visit Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), BDOs and IICs will review the facilities at CHCs/ Urban CHCs and PHCs. They will attend regular meetings of the district health society, Zilla Swasthya Samiti and Rogi Kalyan Samiti and ensure the health facilities achieve maximum score as per facility ranking criteria issued by the Health department. 

RT-PCR tests to be streamlined
Bhubaneswar: The State government on Thursday asked Collectors and CDMOs to ensure samples collected from people are sent to the laboratory for test the same day and people are informed about the results at the earliest. Additional Chief Secretary, Health PK Mohapatra instructed the districts to collect the samples as per ICMR guideline and send them for RT-PCR test within the target allotted district-wise to prevent backlog of samples in laboratories and delay in testing. All persons, who have given samples for testing should be asked to quarantine themselves till the result is known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp