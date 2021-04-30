STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vaccine shortage halts inoculation drive in Odisha

Govt will roll out vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years in Capital on May 3 if the expected doses are received by then 

Published: 30th April 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Uncertainty over Phase III roll out of Covid vaccination shrouds as Odisha government is yet to be communicated about the schedule of vaccine dispatches by the manufacturers.
The Health and Family Welfare department has placed orders for 3.77 crore doses of Covishield and 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin for its 1.93 crore beneficiaries, aged 18 to 44 years.

Initially, Odisha government has sought five lakh doses of Covaxin in May and rest 5.34 lakh by June 15 for which purchase order by the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) has already been placed before Bharat Biotech.

Similarly, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has been intimated about the month-wise requirement of Covishield as sought by the manufacturer. The Health department has asked for 40 lakh doses in May and 60 lakh doses each in June, July and August.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said while the State expects at least one lakh doses from Bharat Biotech in the next few days, no assurance has been received from SII. “Inoculation will remain suspended on May 1 and 2 for weekly shutdown. We will roll out the vaccination for 18 years plus at Bhubaneswar on May 3 if the expected doses are received by then,” he added.  Since the stock of SII and Bharat Biotech till May 15 has been booked by the Centre for vaccination of people of 45 years and above, it is unlikely that the states would get vaccines before mid May.

Meanwhile, the State government faced acute shortage of Covishield for the vaccination of people aged above 45 years. It has around 1.1 lakh doses of vaccine in stock against the requirement of 6.3 lakh doses for second dose vaccination.

Only 27,602 people were administered vaccines at only 288 sites of the targeted 1,500 on Thursday due to non availability of the required doses. The vaccination drive could not be conducted in 12 districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Khurda (excluding Bhubaneswar).

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said vaccination also came to a halt in worst affected districts. “We are unable to conduct second dose vaccination due to the shortage of vaccine. We need at least seven lakh doses of Covishield in next three days,” he added. So far, 57.76 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in the State.  

NO JABS HERE

Drive was stopped on the day at 12 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack and Khurda (excluding Bhubaneswar)

Only 27,602 people were administered vaccines at only 288 sites of the targeted 1,500 on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp