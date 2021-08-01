STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

58 new dengue cases, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation on awareness drive

The corporation has destroyed 1,984 breeding sites including 643 sites with larvae in different residential and slum areas so far. However, the situation continues to remain alarming.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday launched a massive awareness campaign on dengue with special focus on slums where the vector-borne disease has started raising its head in the last few weeks.

As many as 58 dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the city tally to 563. Sources said at least 25 per cent of the total cases are from the slum areas. The corporation has destroyed 1,984 breeding sites including 643 sites with larvae in different residential and slum areas so far. However, the situation continues to remain alarming.

The civic body organised awareness rallies in Tarini Basti, Damana Hata Basti, Gandhi Basti, Rental Colony Basti area, Mali Sahi, Patharbandh Basti, Kuli Basti and other slums near Saheed Nagar, Niladri Vihar and Chandrasekharpur to sensitise people on the disease and measures to control it.

BMC Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Laxmikant Sethi said home visits, counselling, source reduction, slogan and public address system were the important communication tools used to sensitise community members during the awareness drive. 

Swachha Sathi volunteers of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and NGO workers visited households and organised group discussions with the community members seeking their cooperation in preventing the disease in the city. Fogging was also carried out in the affected areas, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Odisha Bhubaneshwar dengue dengue awareness drive Bhubaneshwar Swachha Sathi BMC Additional Commissioner Enforcement Laxmikant Sethi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp