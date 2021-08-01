STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mo Bus service on all routes in Bhubaneshwar from August 2

Published: 01st August 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:37 AM

Mo Bus service

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume Mo Bus service on all its routes from August 2. CRUT officials said 194 buses will operate on all the 25 routes from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. 

The service, however, will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend shutdown imposed by the State government in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack. 

Officials, however, said service for incoming passengers will continue from Bhubaneswar railway station to Cuttack and Khurda everyday while shuttle service will be available from the airport to the railway station during the weekends. As per Covid-19 guidelines, the use of a mask is mandatory while no passenger will be allowed to stand and travel in the buses.

