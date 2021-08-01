Mo Bus service on all routes in Bhubaneshwar from August 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume Mo Bus service on all its routes from August 2. CRUT officials said 194 buses will operate on all the 25 routes from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

The service, however, will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend shutdown imposed by the State government in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

Officials, however, said service for incoming passengers will continue from Bhubaneswar railway station to Cuttack and Khurda everyday while shuttle service will be available from the airport to the railway station during the weekends. As per Covid-19 guidelines, the use of a mask is mandatory while no passenger will be allowed to stand and travel in the buses.