STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to procure more fogging machines to fight dengue menace

As the portable machines can be easily carried inside residential premises and buildings for fogging it will prove helpful in combating the mosquito-borne disease.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure 36 more portable fogging machines and two vehicle-mounted fogging machines to tackle the rising vector-borne diseases in the State Capital.The decision comes in the wake of rising dengue cases which is now close to 600 in the city.

Though the civic body has two vehicle-mounted and four portable fogging machines available with it at present, these are insufficient to deal with the mosquito menace in the city which has 67 wards.

"The machines are being procured to ensure that we have at least one fogging machine for every two wards. Besides the more portable machines we will have, the easier it will be to take control measures in the affected areas," said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

As the portable machines can be easily carried inside residential premises and buildings for fogging it will prove helpful in combating the mosquito-borne disease, Singh said.

He added that greater number of vehicle-mounted machines will be helpful in disinfecting the large number of targeted areas every day.The civic body has already floated tender for procurement of the machines.

And till the machines are procured, the civic body will continue to outsource them.Singh said that starting from field-level health workers to assistant engineers, the staff have been engaged in decentralised manner at zonal level and anti-larval measures and awareness drives in different wards have been expedited to fight the menace effectively.

The dengue infection tally of the Capital jumped to 598 after detection of 35 new cases from different parts of the city in the last 24 hours. BMC officials said larvae have been detected in 675 breeding sites across the city.

A total 2,239 breeding sites have been identified and destroyed so far.Officials said a total 5,725 houses in the affected areas have been covered in the sensitisation programme so far.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Fogging machines Dengue Bhubaneswar dengue machine
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp