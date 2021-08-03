STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Stray dog with its head stuck in plastic bottle for 10 days finally freed

The team comprising four members is also supported by livestock inspectors and doctors who also go to field for on site treatment of animals as and when required.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The dog had gone without food and water for the last 10 days.

The dog had gone without food and water for the last 10 days.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intervention of the BMC Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh could save the life of a stray dog which had its head trapped in a plastic container for the last 10 days. Debaprasad Mahakud, a local, drew attention of the civic body through social media on Monday highlighting the plight of the animal which had gone without food and water for the last 10 days.

"I have been trying to contact the animal helpline but there was no response," Mahakud wrote. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Singh, who saw Mahakud’s social media post, sent his team to rescue the dog.

The team members immediately reached the spot and set the canine free. “We are thankful to the citizens showing their love towards stray animals and it is really encouraging. Active participation of every one and compassion towards animals provide impetus for taking up such steps,” the Municipal Commissioner said.

Later on the day, the BMC urged citizens to dial its helpline number 1800 345 7458 for rescue of stray animals in distress or injured. The team will move as soon as it receives the complaint, the officials said and added that the calls are received at Sub Divisional Veterinary Office (SDVO), Saheed Nagar.The team comprising four members is also supported by livestock inspectors and doctors who also go to field for on site treatment of animals as and when required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dog plastic bottles waste Bhubaneswar
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp