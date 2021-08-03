Bhubaneswar: Stray dog with its head stuck in plastic bottle for 10 days finally freed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intervention of the BMC Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh could save the life of a stray dog which had its head trapped in a plastic container for the last 10 days. Debaprasad Mahakud, a local, drew attention of the civic body through social media on Monday highlighting the plight of the animal which had gone without food and water for the last 10 days.

"I have been trying to contact the animal helpline but there was no response," Mahakud wrote. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Singh, who saw Mahakud’s social media post, sent his team to rescue the dog.

The team members immediately reached the spot and set the canine free. “We are thankful to the citizens showing their love towards stray animals and it is really encouraging. Active participation of every one and compassion towards animals provide impetus for taking up such steps,” the Municipal Commissioner said.

Later on the day, the BMC urged citizens to dial its helpline number 1800 345 7458 for rescue of stray animals in distress or injured. The team will move as soon as it receives the complaint, the officials said and added that the calls are received at Sub Divisional Veterinary Office (SDVO), Saheed Nagar.The team comprising four members is also supported by livestock inspectors and doctors who also go to field for on site treatment of animals as and when required.