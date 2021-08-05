STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patient found dead in SCB toilet, family alleges neglect

On Tuesday evening, Dhruba’s son Ramachandra tried to contact him over his mobile phone to enquire about his health.

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 73-year-old Covid patient undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital died after collapsing in toilet on Tuesday night. His family members alleged that negligence on part of hospital staff has led to the unfortunate incident. The patient Dhruba Charan Behera of Paramhans area under Kandarpur police limits was admitted to the second unit of Covid ward in SCB MCH on Monday. He was reportedly on oxygen support.

On Tuesday evening, Dhruba’s son Ramachandra tried to contact him over his mobile phone to enquire about his health. However, he did not get a response. He then called up of a person attending to a patient near his father’s bed who informed him that his father was not there. Ramachandra and his sister rushed the hospital and started searching him in the ward. 

“After a frantic search, we found our father lying on the toilet floor inside the ward. We immediately lifted him and called the doctors for treatment. However, the doctors declared him dead,” said Ramachandra and accused the staff of medical negligence which allegedly led to his father’s death. 

“My father was left unattended even though he was on oxygen support. Had an attendant been there, he would perhaps had not been allowed to go to the toilet alone and been alive,” said Ramachandra while alleging that no one had enquired about him even though he was lying inside the toilet for more than two hours. He has lodged a complaint at Mangalabag police station.  The postmortem report is awaited for further investigation into the matter, said Mangalabag IIC Amitav Mohapatra.   

