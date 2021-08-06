False affidavits: BJP seeks disqualification of BJD MLA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday sought disqualification of BJD MLA from Sorada Purna Chandra Swain for filing false affidavits.

A delegation of the BJP met the CEO and urged him to declare the election of Swain null and void as he has been providing false information on his educational qualification since 2009 elections to the Assembly.

The BJP leaders said the educational qualification of Swain is not consistent as evident from the affidavits he had filed before the Election Commission during the last three elections to the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA).

In his 2009 affidavit, Swain claimed he had passed the Class X examination. In 2014 and 2019 elections, he mentioned that he had passed the Class IX examination. Recent media reports said the BJD MLA had appeared for the Class X offline examination in 2021. It is for the CEO to verify the educational qualification of Swain and take appropriate action as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, they said.