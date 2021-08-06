STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GST fraud mastermind held in Bhubaneswar

The State GST Enforcement Wing on Thursday nabbed the third mastermind of the multi-crore fake invoicing racket.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State GST Enforcement Wing on Thursday nabbed the third mastermind of the multi-crore fake invoicing racket.   

Proprietor of Omm Shree Ganesh Traders Basant Kumar Pattnaik, the co-accused in the case related to fake invoicing of Rs 641 crore, was arrested from Bhubaneswar and produced in a court in Rourkela. He was allegedly involved in availing and passing of bogus input tax credit of Rs 115.1 crore. 

During interrogation, Patnaik admitted that he was collecting identity documents such as PAN, Aadhaar and bank passbooks of innocent people like plumbers, drivers, mechanic, unemployed youth, housewives from different areas including Rourkela, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Jharkhand etc under the pretext of engaging them in different companies.

He then misutilised the documents for obtaining GST registration and opening of current bank accounts in different banks. After taking GST registration, he in collusion with others was engaged in bill trading without actual receipt and supply of goods to defraud the State exchequer. 

The GST officials were in search for Patnaik for the last one and half years as he was also involved in another case investigated by Enforcement Unit, Jajpur for his alleged involvement in creation and operation of six fake firms in collusion with two other masterminds - Amit Beriwal and Subash Chandra Swain who were arrested in January last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha GST Enforcement Wing fake invoicing racket
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp