Man loots gold chain from woman in Bhubaneswar, snatches two-wheeler from another person to flee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly committed robbery of a gold chain from an elderly woman in the Chandrasekharpur area in the city and then snatched another citizen's two-wheeler to flee.

Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly waylaid the victim on a busy stretch on Thursday evening. One of them pushed the woman and snatched a 16-gram gold chain from her.

The miscreant was attempting to escape with his associate but he fell from the two-wheeler when the locals came forward to get hold of them.

While one of them managed to flee the spot, the other miscreant then waylaid a citizen, attacked him with a knife and snatched his two-wheeler to escape.

The miscreant later abandoned the stolen two-wheeler in Saheed Nagar area.

"CCTV footage was examined after the incident and we have collected some clues regarding the snatching. All efforts are being made to nab the duo," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.