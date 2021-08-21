STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajanta Shoes opens Impakto store in Bhubaneswar

Ajanta Shoes has planned to launch 12 more Impakto stores across the country during 2021-2022. 

Published: 21st August 2021 10:53 AM

Dilip Tirkey inaugurating the Impakto store at Patia.

Dilip Tirkey inaugurating the Impakto store at Patia. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Impakto, the first flagship store of Ajanta Shoes, was inaugurated by former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey at Patia here on Friday. Appreciating the range of products like shoes, cycles, sportswear and equipment in the store, Tirkey said, “It is great to find out that an Indian brand is manufacturing such wonderful shoes of high quality. The brand’s focus on promoting sports and fitness in the country is commendable’’.

Ollywood actor Sheetal Patra who attended the event said she was delighted with the range of products on offer at the store. Apart from running, hip hop, trekking and other shoes, the store offers sandals, flip flops and slippers.

Ajanta Shoes Managing Director Sagnik Banik said, the footwear products are available at much lower prices and in many cases at one-third the cost of multinational brands despite the range consisting of the same or even better quality products.The 65-year-old Kolkata-based company will soon launch a high-tech smart shoe under Impakto brand which will provide route guidance to the wearers, he informed.

 “Our unique selling proposition has been innovation and technology. Impakto footwear are conceptualised through a comprehensive research and development process to provide more comfort, better grip and lighter weight,” Banik added.

The company has planned to launch 12 more Impakto stores across the country during 2021-2022. CMD of Ajanta Shoes Subrata Banik, general manager (sales) Partha Dasgupta and zonal head Avijit Chatterjee were also present. Odisha’s strategic growth partner of Ajanta Shoes, Sanjeev Hans, said he was confident that people will like the ranges offered by the store.

