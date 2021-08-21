STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Incentive aid: Odisha government notifies risk, hardship allowance for core sanitation works

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the allowance for the welfare of these workers, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.
 

Published: 21st August 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday, August 20, 2021 gave its nod to ‘risk and hardship’ allowance for core sanitation workers who will now get 15 pc incentive on their wage in recognition of the hazardous and arduous nature of their work. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the allowance for the welfare of these workers, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

The workers will also be treated as highly skilled and skilled workers from now on. While highly skilled labourers are entitled to a minimum wage of Rs 461, skilled workers will get Rs 401 a day and both the groups would also get an additional 15 pc of their wages as risk and hardship allowance inclusive of variable dearness allowance (VDA). This allowance will be paid to the workers along with the wages for the number of days they have worked.

“Apart from the new compensation which was earmarked for them in recognition of their efforts to keep cities clean, the sanitation workers will also earn the title of highly skilled or skilled workers depending on the nature of their work”, Jena said.  

The State Labour and Employees State Insurance department has categorised desludging of sanitation systems, maintenance of sewer network, cleaning of inspection chambers, cleaning and maintenance of septic tanks as ‘highly skilled’ work and designated it ‘Grade I’, while cleaning of drains, operation and maintenance of public and community toilets and operation and management of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) come under ‘skilled’ work and categorised as Grade II’.

The Minister said the State government had launched Garima scheme to ensure safety of the sanitation workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena Odisha sanitation workers
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp