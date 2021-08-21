STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Bhubaneswar schools report Covid outbreak

Parents suggest the government wait for one more month before considering reopening elementary classes.

Published: 21st August 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Odisha government reopens schools in a phased manner, infection among students and staff has fuelled the fear of cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the institutions. After commencement of classes in physical mode, three city schools including one run by the State government have reported an outbreak.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that eight students of Tapoban High School in Khandagiri tested positive for Covid-19 last week after which, the school was shut down for two days for disinfection. After one case was detected in the school last week, all the students and staff were tested and eight students were found positive.

Besides, two private schools, a DAV and a St Xavier School in the city saw positive cases on campus last week. “Teachers of both the private schools tested positive forcing the school authorities to suspend classes. Students were also asked to undergo Covid test,” said chairman of Odisha Abhibhavak Mahasangh (a parents’ body) Basudev Bhatt. Though parents are not completely opposed to reopening of schools, the School and Mass Education department should wait for one more month before considering reopening classes for students at elementary level, he said.  

With over 100 children in the age group of 0 to 18 getting infected in the State on a daily basis for the last five to six days and a third wave feared, the State government must take careful steps as far as graded reopening of schools is concerned, opined the members of the parents’ body.

Besides, Capital city Bhubaneswar has shown little control in Covid infection despite having a total vaccination claim which is leaving parents apprehensive as school-going children can be carriers too.

TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Odisha covid students Bhubaneswar Covid Odisha school college reopening
Comments

