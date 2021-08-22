Rituals at Lingaraj shrine disrupted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rituals at the Lingaraj temple were disrupted for several hours on Saturday following a disagreement between Badu Nijog and Puja Panda servitors over the Paita Lagi ritual on the occasion of Pabitra Rupayan Yatra of Lord Lingaraj.

As part of the ritual, 27 pieces of silk threads (Paita) are offered to the presiding deity by Badu Nijog servitors. However, the Puja Panda servitors demanded that they be allowed to offer three Paitas while the Badu Nijog counterparts could offer the rest.

This was protested by Badu Nijog members, leading to disruption of the ritual. Later, the temple administration met all Nijogs and it was decided that daily rituals of the deity be resumed without Paita Lagi ritual.