Work around warrior-horse mired in controversy again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The beautification work of Master Canteen roundabout under Smart Janpath project resumed on Saturday after months but was immediately surrounded by controversy as a group of people staged protest alleging damage to the idols kept around the iconic warrior-horse replica.

The agitators alleged that the idol was damaged due to mishandling. At least two statues were damaged due to negligence during shifting, they said. A senior BSCL official said the statues were only separated from their joints during shifting and the same was fixed immediately. No statue was damaged during the shifting. The work is being carried out by Bhubaneswar Development Authority officials on behalf of BSCL, he said.

Work on the project from Master Canteen Square to Ram Mandir Square had remained halted for months due to public outrage over relocation of the famous Konark warrior-horse replica from the site. The work, however, resumed on Saturday after the government recently decided not to relocate the sandstone sculpture from the place.

Renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, who had submitted a plan for beautification of the roundabout without shifting of the iconic replica, said his plan has been accepted by the authorities concerned and he is hopeful of finishing the project within the stipulated timeline of two and a half months.

BSCL officials said the place will look more attractive after the beautification work which includes illumination of the surrounding of the warrior-horse replica, a creation of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra.