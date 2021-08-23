Advanced diagnostic centre for fungi at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar will soon have an advanced molecular and diagnostic centre for fungi. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected the mycology laboratory of the microbiology department at AIIMS as ideal site for the state-of-the-art centre to be established at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

This apart, two more diagnostic facilities Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) and Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services Centre are coming up at the hospital. The microbiology department has been selected as the State Level VRDL by ICMR for Odisha under a national scheme of ‘Setting up of Nation-Wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities’ sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

AIIMS-BBS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the advanced centre on fungi will provide referral services like molecular identification of invasive fungal infections, antifungal susceptibility and detection besides the control of fungal outbreaks.

“It will also assist other medical institutes in the eastern region for detection and control of fungal infections. The institute will train physicians and laboratory scientists in the field of clinical mycology, surveillance and communicate results to national reference for policy formulation,” she said.

As per the ICMR recommendation, the centre will have a multi-disciplinary team of nine faculty members comprising a mycologist, pathologist, physician, surgeon, intensivist, pharmacologist and haematologist to conduct research on fungal infections.

While a scientist, two technicians and a multitasking staffer have been recruited so far, Dr Batmanabane said recruitment of other officials will be completed soon. The ICMR will fund the project for a period of three years towards infrastructure building, installation of equipment and recruitment of personnel. The centre will also play a crucial role in anti-fungal therapeutic drug monitoring. Once completed, all three laboratories’ services will be available free of cost to patients.

