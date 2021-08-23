STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Police's heinous crime monitoring goes digital with special app

The SPs tag the special category cases and direct officers of the rank of Additional SP/DSP to supervise their investigation.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As part of State government’s 5T initiative, Odisha Police has started monitoring investigation of heinous crimes through its in-house ‘special report application’, developed by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

Special report category cases include offences like rape, sexual violence against children, murder, dacoity, dowry deaths, atrocities against SC/ST, cybercrime, kidnapping, narcotics, food adulteration, economic offences and others. While the police’s Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) monitors investigation of cases related to atrocities, the Criminal Investigation Department of Crime Branch oversees the probe of other offences under special report category. The SPs are regularly checking cases registered in their respective districts on a mobile application called ‘Arakhi’, which serves as the database of all FIRs registered in police station and helps in deciding which case needs to be specified as special category. 

The SPs tag the special category cases and direct officers of the rank of Additional SP/DSP to supervise their investigation. The investigating officer (IO) also receives a notification on the special report application after his/her case is specified as special category. A supervision report is then submitted by a senior officer to Crime Branch, HRPC and Range DIGs via the application. After examining the officers concerned can provide a set of instructions to the IO to ensure the case is watertight. The IO then submits a compliance report on the application. 

The online platform enables senior officers including the DGP to monitor probe of special category cases. “As part of government’s 5T initiative, the special report module was implemented on an Information Technology platform in January this year. The application is fully operational now and is being used by around 4,000 officers across the State to provide services to people in a time-bound and transparent manner,” SCRB Director Vinaytosh Mishra told TNIE.  

The application is auto-generating around 80 per cent reports and has been integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. “The application has enabled senior officers to promptly provide instructions to the IOs and it also helps in filing of chargesheets on time,” said Mishra.

Police cases

  • 1,34,108 cases registered in 2020
  • 12,127  specified as special category
  • 95,402  registered till August 21, 2021
  • 8,771  are in special category
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police SCRB special report application Odisha crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp