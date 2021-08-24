Digitisation of all malkhanas begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards modernising police stations, the State government has started digitisation of the malkhanas with their property registers. The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has developed an application to digitise the malkhana, a room or a designated place in every police station to keep the seized property.

Under the project, each police station will upload the data on the property seized since 2015. It was observed that the maintenance of a property register was cumbersome. Often, there was a lot of over-writing in the registers.

The register is also prone to manipulation, especially in case of valuable property, sources said. “In order to resolve the issue, the web application has been developed to digitise the property registers of all police stations. Initially, the project was implemented in few districts on a pilot basis. On August 11, the project was extended to all districts,” said a senior police officer.