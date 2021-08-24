STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Digitisation of all malkhanas begins

In a step towards modernising police stations, the State government has started digitisation of the malkhanas with their property registers.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha police station

Image of a police station in Odisha used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards modernising police stations, the State government has started digitisation of the malkhanas with their property registers. The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has developed an application to digitise the malkhana, a room or a designated place in every police station to keep the seized property.

Under the project, each police station will upload the data on the property seized since 2015. It was observed that the maintenance of a property register was cumbersome. Often, there was a lot of over-writing in the registers.

The register is also prone to manipulation, especially in case of valuable property, sources said. “In order to resolve the issue, the web application has been developed to digitise the property registers of all police stations. Initially, the project was implemented in few districts on a pilot basis. On August 11, the project was extended to all districts,” said a senior police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha SCRB Odisha police Odisha police stations
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp