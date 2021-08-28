STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four detained in Bhubaneswar for demanding extortion from businessman

The detained persons are CEO of a local web channel Raj Sahoo, a lady reporter and two security guards of the organisation.

Published: 28th August 2021 08:37 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar police on Friday detained four persons including the CEO of a regional web channel for allegedly kidnapping and demanding Rs 10 lakh as extortion from a West Bengal-based businessman.

The victim, Bibhu Nath Singh of Asansol in West Bengal, is involved in transportation business in Odisha. The detained persons are CEO of a local web channel Raj Sahoo, a lady reporter and two security guards of the organisation.

Police sources said Bibhu used to hire heavy vehicles for transportation with help of Kendrapara native Purna Chandra Sahoo. As Bibhu wanted to expand his business, he requested Purna to arrange an investor for him. Purna then came in contact with Raj who assured him to arrange an investor. 

Raj asked Bibhu and Purna to meet the investor in Bhubaneswar. When the duo visited the city on August 5, Raj asked them to meet him in Raghunathpur. He reportedly took the duo to his office and held them captive till August 7. During this period, he allegedly assaulted them and demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion from Bibhu.

"Bibhu's wife transferred Rs 50,000 after which the web channel CEO released her husband on August 7. Purna, who was also kept in confinement, lodged a complaint on Friday," said an officer of Nandankanan police station.

The detained persons are being questioned, he added.

