STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Assembly: BJD MLAs protest LPG price hike

Facing Opposition fire over Mamita Meher’s murder in the Assembly, the ruling BJD on Thursday raised the issue of steep hike in the price of cooking gas to counter the BJP and Congress.

Published: 03rd December 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Facing Opposition fire over Mamita Meher’s murder in the Assembly, the ruling BJD on Thursday raised the issue of steep hike in the price of cooking gas to counter the BJP and Congress.
BJD MLAs staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises after the House was adjourned soon after it assembled for the day. Government chief whip Pramila Mallik alleged that the Centre has ignored the repeated demands made by the BJD for reducing the price of cooking gas. 

“The BJD had submitted a memorandum to the President of India and repeatedly reminded the Centre of the demand to lower LPG price,” she added. Criticising the Opposition political parties for playing politics by skirting the main issues, BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said that BJD always raised issues which affected the common people. 

The Opposition wants to discuss only one issue - the Mamita Meher murder case - and has been disrupting the proceedings of the House for the last two days over it. Describing this as a well planned strategy of the Opposition, Deb said that there are other issues affecting people like the demand for a hike in the paddy MSP, low coverage of banks and mobile and internet connectivity in the State and rise in the price of cooking gas. But the Opposition has no concern for these issues affecting the common people, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Mamita Meher murder BJD LPG price rise
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp