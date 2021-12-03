STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha posts record 64 per cent higher GST collection in November

Growth is the result of increase in collection from automobile, mining and manufacturing sectors, says GST Commissioner

Published: 03rd December 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The GST collection in Odisha touched a new record high with Rs 4,136 crore in November as against Rs 2,528 crore in the same month last year posting a whopping growth of 64 per cent (pc). The rate of growth was the highest amongst major states for the third consecutive month as well as the highest ever gross collection of GST by the State since the beginning of the new tax regime.

The progressive GST collection till November this year has been pegged at Rs 28,032.98 crore as compared to Rs 17,229.26 crore during the same period last year with a growth of 62.71 pc. The collection during the corresponding period in 2019 was Rs 19,366.95 crore.

With a robust growth of 69.76 pc, sources said, the collection of State GST (SGST) in November was Rs 1157.69 crore as against Rs 681.96 crore in the month in 2020. The last month collection is also the highest ever gross SGST by the State so far.

The progressive SGST collection till November has reached at Rs 7,977.6 crore in comparison to Rs 5,013.5 crore collected upto November during the last fiscal. The corresponding figure till November 2019 was Rs 5,661.18 crore. The State has collected Rs 1,001.08 crore CGST, Rs 1,223.24 crore IGST and Rs 753.77 crore cess last month recording a growth of 87.62 pc, 55.31 pc and 43.62 pc respectively over the period last year.

The total collection of VAT on petrol and liquor was pegged at `844.45 crore as against Rs 601.65 crore in November 2020 and the growth rate was 40.36 pc. While Rs 675.93 crore was earned from petroleum products, liquor consumption rose significantly as the VAT collection on liquor was Rs 168.52 crore posting a whopping growth of 107.82 pc over the last year’s November collection of Rs 81.09 crore.

Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani said the growth during November was a result of increase in collection from automobile, mining and manufacturing sectors. Non-filer management and regular return scrutiny by circles combined with enforcement activities has also resulted in better compliance by taxpayers, he added.

Meanwhile, the tax officials during a recent zonal review of all territorial circles and enforcement ranges at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Ganjam and Balasore have been directed not to harass taxpayers and adhere to the principles of 5T.

