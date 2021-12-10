Mamita Meher case raised in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday, December 9, 2021, raised the Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case in the Lok Sabha. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari raised the issue during zero hour and said that law and order situation is deteriorating in Odisha as members of the BJD are involved in a majority of the criminal cases.

He drew the attention of the Speaker towards four prominent murder cases in the State and alleged that in all of them, investigation is not moving forward owing to involvement of the State’s ministers and their supporters.

The sensational double murder at Mahanga in Cuttack district remains unsolved till today because of the alleged involvement of Law Minister Pratap Jena and his supporters in the case, he said. Another BJD Minister is allegedly involved in the murder of minor girl Pari who belonged to Nayagarh. Recounting the custodial death of a scheduled caste Govinda Kumbhar of his district, Pujari said the police are yet to register a case.

Pujari urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Speaker to seek details from the State government and order CBI probe into the cases.

The saffron party MP said that he had to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha as the State government is not listening to the Opposition demand for CBI probe into cases. “The winter session of the Assembly is functioning and the Chief Minister is not taking any steps to bring normalcy to the House,” Pujari said and added that he will take up the murder cases with Shah.