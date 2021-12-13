STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former corporators worried over Bhubaneswar civic body seat reservation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The draft notification of the Housing and Urban Development department on ward delimitation and reservation of seats ahead of urban polls in Bhubaneswar Municipal Jurisdiction has come as a surprise for many former corporators, including those from ruling BJD. 

The proposed reservation of seats, notified on December 10, for the upcoming urban polls in the Capital will deprive many corporators, some of whom have won the polls five times, from contesting the election from their ward. As per the draft notification, ward no 29, a seat retained by BJD’s Sheikh Nizamuddin, has now been proposed to be kept reserved for OBC (woman). 

Similarly, ward no 67, won by an independent candidate Debi Prasad Nanda has also been proposed to be kept reserved for OBC (woman). A former corporator, who wished not to be named, alleged that the proposed seat reservation does not ensure adequate representation of all categories including those from minor communities. 

Out of 67 wards in Bhubaneswar, the committee formed to prepare the report for the civic body has proposed to recommend the number of seats to be reserved for candidates belonging to SC category at six, ST category at three and OBC at 18. Fifty per cent of seats in each of the three categories will also be reserved for women. Similarly, of the remaining 40 general seats, the civic body has recommended 20 seats to be reserved for women. 

Meanwhile, the Housing and Urban Development department has sought objection and suggestions within 10 days on the draft ward delimitation and reservation of seats. 

