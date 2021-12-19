Subhrakant Panda elevated as senior VP of FICCI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Managing Director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) Subhrakant Panda has been elevated as senior vice president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Panda had joined IMFA group in 1993 and was appointed as its managing director in 2006. His current role involves defining strategic goals including growth and diversification plans.

Panda graduated with distinction from the Questrom School of Business, Boston University, with a dual concentration in Finance and Operations Management. He had served as chairman of the Odisha State Council and National Manufacturing Committee of FICCI.

He was the president (2017-18) of the International Chamber of Commerce - India chapter - and is the third Indian to have been elected president (2013-15) of the Paris-based International Chromium Development Association (ICDA).

The industry body has also appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited Sanjiv Mehta as its president and Managing Director-cum-CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Anish Shah as vice president.