Houses in Bhubaneswar stickered on basis of waste handling

BHUBANESWAR: With dismal waste management being the biggest factor in the city’s poor Swachh Survekshan ranking, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched a fresh drive to divide houses into different categories on the basis of how they handle their garbage. Under this, the civic body began stickering of houses in three different colours - green, orange and red.

Houses of people giving segregated waste are being stickered with green colour, thanking them for contributing towards improving the city’s overall waste disposal system and sanitation. Houses giving mixed waste are being marked with orange stickers with an appeal to handle waste in a segregated manner.

House of those not following any of these steps suggested by the civic body are being stickered with red colour and asked to provide waste to the sanitation staff after segregating them into dry and wet waste.

Parts of Badagada Brit colony, Soubhagya Nagar bank colony and Gajapati Nagar localities were covered under the drive in the first phase. Houses in all residential areas of the city will be covered in the drive gradually, said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Singh.

As many people are still ignoring BMC’s advice to not dump day-to-day waste here and there and hand it over to the garbage collection vehicles after segregation of dry and wet waste, the civic body is having a tough time in dealing with trash generated in residential areas every day.

Sources in the BMC said though 23 out of 43 micro composting centers (MCCs) have been made functional in the city for disposal of dry and wet waste separately, the lack of awareness on part of the residents is not yielding expected results. City’s Swachh Survekshan ranking in the country stands at 144.