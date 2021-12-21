STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha collectors told to open more mandis for paddy purchase 

The Chief Secretary’s directive came in the wake of large scale complaints from districts on mismanagement in the paddy procurement.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Representational image for crops, farming and agriculture. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday, December 20, 2021, directed district collectors to open mandis (paddy purchase centres) as per requirement and engage more women self help groups (WSHGs) for smooth procurement of paddy under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

Reviewing paddy procurement in districts with collectors and officials of Supplies and Cooperation departments through video conference, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked them to ensure farmers carrying paddy to mandis are not harassed.

The Chief Secretary’s directive came in the wake of large scale complaints from districts on mismanagement in the paddy procurement. Reports from western Odisha districts suggest mandis have not been opened in places as decided at the district level paddy procurement committee meeting chaired by collectors concerned. 

With cold wave prevailing in the State and farmers spending nights in the open to sell their paddy, the Chief Secretary asked the Food Supplies, Cooperation and Agriculture  departments to mobilise adequate field staff and engage data entry operators of other departments to monitor the procurement process. He emphasised the need for involving more women SHGs in paddy procurement to address the issue of overcrowding at the mandis. 

Principal Secretary of Food Supplies and Cooperation VV Yadav said paddy procurement is in full swing in the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Rayagada, Boudh, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Though procurement was started late in coastal districts, the process has already begun in Balasore. Around 5.13 lakh tonne of paddy have been procured under the price support system from nearly 98,000 farmers till date, he said. 

Yadav said purchase of paddy under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) is being carried out smoothly without any hassles. He offered all assistance to the district administrations for smooth procurement of paddy from farmers.

