Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan zoo unveils six tiger cubs on foundation day

The zoo authorities also released a radio transmitter tagged pangolin into the wild to study its behaviour and survival factors.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tigress Megha and her cub in an enclosure at Nandankanan Zoo

Tigress Megha and her cub in an enclosure at Nandankanan Zoo. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Six tiger cubs made their debut appearance in Nandankanan zoo on the occasion of its 62th foundation day on Wednesday. While three cubs were born to white tigress Bijaya on March 28 this year, three others were born to tigress Megha on April 14. On the occasion, the cubs were named through a draw.

The cubs born to Bijaya were named Bansi, Rakesh and Rocky, while those born to Megha were named Abhay, Bibek and Sohini. The zoo authorities also released a radio transmitter tagged pangolin into the wild to study its behaviour and survival factors.

Deputy director Sanjit Kumar said tagging of radio-transmitter on the scaly anteater will act as a connecting link between the captive and the wild Indian pangolin to get information on their ecology, dispersal pattern, home range and survival post-rehabilitation.

PCCF and HoFF Sisir Kumar Ratho, PCCF Wildlife Shashi Paul, Zoo director Manoj V Nair were present.
On the other hand, Nandankanan authorities said that the zoo and the botanical garden will remain closed from December 30 to January 3 as a precautionary measure against new Covid-19 variant Omicron. 

